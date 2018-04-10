Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.45 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and $13.45 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00791418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174503 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00063687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoin.sg.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.