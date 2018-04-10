Office Depot Inc (ODP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Office Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Office Depot reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,438,000. Glenhill Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $24,793,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,237,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Office Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,937,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Office Depot by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,961,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,525 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.14. 6,978,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,555. The company has a market cap of $1,122.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

