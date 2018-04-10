Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Office Depot worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 718.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 32,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/office-depot-odp-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated.html.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.