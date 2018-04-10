OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Earns News Impact Score of 0.37

News headlines about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OFG Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.5006993912538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

OFG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 181,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,338. The company has a market capitalization of $503.20, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.74. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Earns News Impact Score of 0.37” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ofg-bancorp-ofg-getting-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.