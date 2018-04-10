OGE Energy (OGE) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.755461780084 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,395. The firm has a market cap of $6,464.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

