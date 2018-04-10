OGE Energy (OGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Being the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, OGE Energy’s well-positioned regulated utility and unregulated midstream gas businesses continue to offset the prevailing tailwinds. OGE Energy makes steady investments in infrastructure projects, which are in sync with its strategy of providing reliable services to its customers and meeting the increasing demand. OGE Energy recently increased its projected capital expenditures through 2022 to $5 billion. The company continues to witness customer additions. However, OGE Energy needs to be cautious, given volatility in commodity prices, challenges in the form of operational risks related to its transmission and distribution segments. It's utility operations are subject to federal, state and local legislative requirements, as well as extensive environmental regulations. Due to such reasons, OGE Energy must have underperformed its broader industry in the last one year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.07 on Friday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,464.49, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,070,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,200 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 625,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 352,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

