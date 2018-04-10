Oil States International (OIS) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) is one of 14 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oil States International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oil States International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -12.65% -4.57% -4.00% Oil States International Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Oil States International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oil States International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $670.63 million -$84.85 million -25.80 Oil States International Competitors $3.65 billion -$224.01 million 16.61

Oil States International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oil States International. Oil States International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oil States International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 0 8 6 0 2.43 Oil States International Competitors 149 873 860 20 2.39

Oil States International currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Oil States International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oil States International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Oil States International has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil States International’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oil States International rivals beat Oil States International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabrication, inspection, assembly, repair, testing, and marketing of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical technologies. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

