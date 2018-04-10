OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 12,030 Shares of WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.91% of WisdomTree Trust worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of GULF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 11,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710. WisdomTree Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

