DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA:DAG) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA:DAG) by 188.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.37% of DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:DAG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 4,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,860. DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

