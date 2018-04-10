4,647 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Swann upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,686. The company has a market cap of $10,304.54, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

