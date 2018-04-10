BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,383.26, a P/E ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,579.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,269 shares of company stock worth $7,301,002. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-buys-3300-shares-of-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-updated-updated.html.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.