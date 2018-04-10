Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $11,055,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $49,928,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

LUV opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,507.81, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

