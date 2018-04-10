PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Nasella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,353. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PVH opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PVH has a 12 month low of $96.85 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The stock has a market cap of $12,057.14, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. analysts expect that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-has-686000-stake-in-pvh-pvh-updated-updated.html.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.