OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,688 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/old-national-bancorp-in-cuts-holdings-in-oracle-co-orcl-updated-updated.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.