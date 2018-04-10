Old National Bancorp (ONB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 798,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,569.83, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5,903.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 219.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

