OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Odey Holdings AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $16.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,036.50. 1,832,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,139. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $701,696.13, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $834.60 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,175.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

