California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Stake in Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of Olympic Steel worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 275,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 87,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,128. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.78, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $308.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

