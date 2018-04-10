Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,061 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

OHI opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5,280.50, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

