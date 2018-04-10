Omnicom Group (OMC) is Sterling Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,449 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.3% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Omnicom Group worth $139,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. The company has a market capitalization of $16,519.40, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

