OncoCyte (OCX) Short Interest Update

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,018 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 738,822 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

OCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 17,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,933. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,968,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer.

