Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of ONE Gas worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ONE Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,545.45, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $462.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

