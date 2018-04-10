OneSavings Bank (OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($7.07) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 490 ($6.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 482 ($6.81) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.29) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSavings Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 471.27 ($6.66).

OneSavings Bank stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 376.20 ($5.32). The stock had a trading volume of 697,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.76).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.68) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.10), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($261,044.90).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

