Onix Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,819.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Onix has a market capitalization of $243,819.00 and approximately $6,807.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Onix has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Onix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000827 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 103,181,030 coins and its circulating supply is 27,432,814 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

