Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 244,167 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,167 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $75,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

