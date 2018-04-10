Ooma Inc (OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will announce sales of $29.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.75 million to $29.78 million. Ooma reported sales of $27.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $29.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $125.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $137.88 million to $140.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OOMA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Ooma (NYSE OOMA) opened at $11.30 on Monday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

In related news, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $385,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCSF Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 627,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

