Ooma (OOMA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ooma earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8065791037721 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,339. Ooma has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.75.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.51 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $41,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,173.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $376,039 in the last ninety days. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

