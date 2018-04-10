Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price

News articles about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OCC stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/optical-cable-occ-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.