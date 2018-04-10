Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) Price Hits $0.0357 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Opus has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $5,309.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00761733 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00174968 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00067989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

