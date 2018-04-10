Orbital ATK (OA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Orbital ATK by 1,121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,658,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 115.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OA opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Orbital ATK has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,668.07, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.27.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

