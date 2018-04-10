Orbitcoin Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $28.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.04363180 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00732919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076601 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056958 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032064 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,183,281 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

