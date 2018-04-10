Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orbotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Orbotech reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orbotech will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orbotech.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Orbotech stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,010.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Orbotech has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBK. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in Orbotech by 106.3% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orbotech in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orbotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Orbotech in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orbotech by 325.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

