Orbotech (ORBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report $242.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orbotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.30 million. Orbotech reported sales of $187.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orbotech will report full-year sales of $242.38 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orbotech.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orbotech to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Orbotech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 66,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orbotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Orbotech by 195.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orbotech by 929.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.15. 263,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,955.92, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Orbotech has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

