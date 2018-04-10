Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORBK. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Orbotech to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

ORBK stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $60.59. 242,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,233. Orbotech has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,955.92, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orbotech by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Orbotech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orbotech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in Orbotech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Orbotech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/orbotech-orbk-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.