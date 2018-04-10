OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $184,390.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00747063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00178953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,507,606 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

OriginTrail can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

