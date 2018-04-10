Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 451,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,351. The firm has a market cap of $1,577.35, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.76 million during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 123.23%. equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/orion-engineered-carbons-oec-cut-to-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.