Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.10

News articles about Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Engineered Carbons earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1607327213021 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $35.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $27.10. 451,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,351. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,577.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 123.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $339.76 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

