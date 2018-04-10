ORIX Co. (IX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $108.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 120 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) opened at $87.00 on Friday. ORIX has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,297.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2,314.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation (ORIX) is a financial services company. The Company operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, which consists of lending, leasing and fee business; Maintenance Leasing, which consists of automobile leasing and rentals, car sharing, and test and measurement instruments and information technology-related equipment rentals and leasing; Real Estate, which consists of real estate development and rental, facility operation, real estate investment trust (REIT) asset management, and real estate investment advisory services; Investment and Operation, which consists of environment and energy-related business, principal investment and loan servicing (asset recovery); Retail Segment, which consists of life insurance, banking and card loan business, and Overseas Business, which consists of leasing, lending, investment in bonds, investment banking, asset management and ship- and aircraft-related operations.

