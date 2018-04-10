Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after buying an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $854,362.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/orrstown-financial-services-inc-has-1-73-million-holdings-in-apple-aapl-updated.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.