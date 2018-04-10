OsmiumCoin (OS76) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. OsmiumCoin has a market capitalization of $20,840.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01695450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007888 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016116 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021135 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OsmiumCoin (CRYPTO:OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

