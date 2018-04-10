OST Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002130 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. In the last week, OST has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00768770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176379 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,667,520 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

