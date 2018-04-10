Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 8,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Otter Tail news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $60,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,725.74, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

