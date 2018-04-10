Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 1st.

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of OVID opened at $7.84 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,042,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $520,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome.

