Comparing Owens-Illinois (OI) and Sonoco (SON)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) and Sonoco (NYSE:SON) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Owens-Illinois has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoco has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Owens-Illinois shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Sonoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Owens-Illinois shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sonoco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Owens-Illinois and Sonoco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens-Illinois 1 8 2 0 2.09 Sonoco 0 5 2 0 2.29

Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Sonoco has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Owens-Illinois’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Owens-Illinois is more favorable than Sonoco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Sonoco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens-Illinois $6.87 billion 0.50 $180.00 million $2.65 7.97 Sonoco $5.04 billion 0.95 $175.34 million $2.79 17.28

Owens-Illinois has higher revenue and earnings than Sonoco. Owens-Illinois is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sonoco pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Owens-Illinois does not pay a dividend. Sonoco pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Owens-Illinois and Sonoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens-Illinois 2.65% 53.60% 4.48% Sonoco 3.48% 16.63% 6.40%

Summary

Sonoco beats Owens-Illinois on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Sonoco Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services comprising contract packing, fulfillment, and scalable service centers; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paper amenities, such as coasters and glass covers. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.