Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will announce $415.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.03 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $386.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $415.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.84 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 348,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,876. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, Director Larry D. Layne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $172,425. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.03 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pacific-ethanol-inc-peix-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-415-03-million.html.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.