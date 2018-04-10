Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. Going forward, its bottom line will be driven by favorable decisions from the CPUC as well as long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth. Its systematic investments in infrastructure projects are expected to improve service reliability and meet market demand, which in turn will enable the company to serve a wider customer base. It also continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects and electric system safety and reliability. However, PG&E Corp. recently suspended its dividend on account of potential liabilities for October's Northern California wildfires, which may have led PG&E Corp. to underperform its broader industry in past one year.”

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Pacific Gas and Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.24 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo downgraded Pacific Gas and Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pacific Gas and Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,847. The firm has a market cap of $22,643.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pacific Gas and Electric has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Pacific Gas and Electric had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $198,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Simon sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $134,637.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,875 shares of company stock valued at $372,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas and Electric by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 804,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 493,763 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Gas and Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Gas and Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $18,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacific Gas and Electric by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,524,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pacific Gas and Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

