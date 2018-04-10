ValuEngine Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 440,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1,869.48, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,362,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $942,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269 in the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ValuEngine Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pacific-premier-bancorp-ppbi-downgraded-by-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.