Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price

Media headlines about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PacWest Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7116230258855 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. UBS upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

PACW stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 271,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,971.10, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

