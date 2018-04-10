Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 7,500 ($106.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPB. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($132.86) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,420 ($119.01) to GBX 8,690 ($122.83) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a sell rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($107.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($113.07) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,700 ($122.97) to GBX 7,800 ($110.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,852.50 ($110.99).

Shares of LON PPB traded up GBX 105 ($1.48) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,105 ($100.42). The company had a trading volume of 138,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($92.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,967 ($126.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 135 ($1.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc, formerly Paddy Power plc, is an Ireland-based public online betting and gaming company. The Company operates through Online (ex Australia), Online Australia, UK Retail, Irish Retail, and Telephone segments. The Company offers sports betting and gaming, which include gaming machines, games, casino, bingo and poker, and business-to-business (B2B) services.

