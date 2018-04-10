Palladium Partners LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Bank of America (BAC)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 60,632,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,896,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $303,520.53, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

