Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 168,489 Shares of Macy’s Inc. (M)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,489 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Macy’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,034,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,255,000 after buying an additional 371,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen M. Hoguet sold 67,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $1,984,265.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,126. Macy’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $9,083.04, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

